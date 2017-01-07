Welsh Government to pump £4m into Science and Technology network for schools

The Welsh Government is to spend more than £4m to raise standards in science and technology schools.

The money will be invested in a new network which will see schools working with the science and technology departments of universities, further education and other experts.

An understanding of science is crucial for our young people, from the technology they use, the way they communicate through to the energy they use in a rapidly changing world. It is also vital to Wales and how we develop our economy.

Our aim in science is more than an ability to undertake simple experiments or remember basic concepts, but for our young people to be able to reason scientifically and understand the value of scientific approaches.

This is key for the 21st Century and as tested by PISA. Our new curriculum is being designed to better integrate these approaches into teaching and learning, and this network of excellence will help us improve the skills and knowledge of our teaching workforce to the benefit of all our pupils.

“The science PISA results chimed with our own understanding that we are not where we wish to be. This new network of excellence is part of our national mission of education reform to raise standards.