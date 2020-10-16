Welsh Government publish changes to Coronavirus Regulations to restrict travel from named areas

The formal Regulations naming parts of England, Scotland and all of Northern Ireland as part of travel restrictions to Wales have now been published, ahead of the move taking force from 6pm.

The Welsh Government has explained the move, “To keep Wales safe, the Welsh Government is therefore amending the Regulations to make it clear that people living in areas with a high-prevalence of coronavirus in England, Scotland and Northern Ireland would not be able to travel to parts of Wales where there is a low prevalence.”

“It is vital that we keep communities which have low levels of infection as safe as possible and this sensible and necessary restriction will help prevent the virus moving from more urban, highly populated areas to more sparsely populated areas.”

The new measures are focused on areas of low prevalence in Wales, with Welsh Government saying current ‘local lockdown’ areas or ‘local health protection areas’ are already covered, “due to the restrictions that are already in place on entering or leaving these areas”.





They explain, “It is already prohibited for people to travel into a local health protection area here whether they come from other parts of Wales, the UK or from other countries. As with the rules for Local Health Protection Areas there are some exceptions such as work or providing charitable or voluntary services when those cannot be carried out where they live.”

“We also recognise that this is a particularly difficult time for children and young people and we will also amend the Regulations to allow children to leave their local health protection areas to play sport or participate in other activities such as drama or dance classes which are so important to their mental and physical health and well-being.”

The Regulations have been published this afternoon, after being laid before the Senedd at 1pm. They come into force at 6pm today.

Section 4B gives a list of reasonable excuses for travel, that include (but not limited to) the following:

obtain— (i) food and medical supplies for those in the same household (including animals in the household) or for vulnerable persons (ii) supplies for the essential upkeep, maintenance and functioning of the household, or the household of a vulnerable person

provide, receive or access care or assistance, including childcare

work or provide voluntary or charitable services where it is not reasonably practicable to carry out the work or provide the service from outside the area

provide or receive emergency assistance

attend a funeral— (i) as a person responsible for arranging the funeral, (ii) if invited by a person responsible for arranging the funeral, or (iii) as the carer of a person attending

participate in or facilitate organised activities for the development or wellbeing of children (including sports, music and other recreational activities such as those provided for children outside of school hours and during school holidays)

The full list can be found on Part 4B on page 6 of this PDF.

The Regulation changes also amends the previous version of the regulations for areas of high prevalence in Wales, for example adding the reasonable excuse of “travel participate in or facilitate organised activities for the development or wellbeing of children (including sports, music and other recreational activities such as those provided for children outside of school hours and during school holidays)”. That specific clause change was announced a week ago however has only become part of the regulations today.

The list of designated areas is as below:

Cheshire

Cheshire East Council

Cheshire West and Chester Council

Warrington Borough Council

Cumbria

Barrow-in-Furness Borough Council

Derbyshire

Chesterfield Borough Council

Erewash Borough Council

North East Derbyshire District Council

Durham

Durham County Council

Essex

Basildon Council

Braintree District Council

Brentwood Borough Council

Castle Point Borough Council

Chelmsford City Council

Colchester Borough Council

Epping Forest District Council

Harlow Council

Maldon District Council

Rochford District Council

Tendring District Council

Uttlesford District Council

Greater London

The Common Council of the City of London

Barking and Dagenham Borough Council

Barnet Borough Council

Bexley Borough Council

Brent Borough Council

Bromley Borough Council

Camden Borough Council

Croydon Borough Council

Ealing Borough Council

Enfield Borough Council

Greenwich Borough Council

Hackney Borough Council

Hammersmith and Fulham Borough Council

Haringey Borough Council

Harrow Borough Council

Havering Borough Council

Hillingdon Borough Council

Hounslow Borough Council

Islington Borough Council

Kensington and Chelsea Borough Council

Kingston upon Thames Borough Council

Lambeth Borough Council

Lewisham Borough Council

Merton Borough Council

Newham Borough Council

Redbridge Borough Council

Richmond upon Thames Borough Council

Southwark Borough Council

Sutton Borough Council

Tower Hamlets Borough Council

Waltham Forest Borough Council

Wandsworth Borough Council

Westminster City Council

Greater Manchester

Bolton Metropolitan Borough Council

Bury Metropolitan Borough Council

Manchester City Council

Oldham Metropolitan Borough Council

Rochdale Borough Council

Salford City Council

Stockport Metropolitan Borough Council

Tameside Metropolitan Borough Council

Trafford Metropolitan Borough Council

Wigan Metropolitan Borough Council

Lancashire

Blackpool Council

Blackburn with Darwen Borough Council

Burnley Borough Council

Chorley Borough Council

Fylde Borough Council

Hyndburn Borough Council

Lancaster City Council

Pendle Borough Council

Preston City Council

Ribble Valley Borough Council

Rossendale Borough Council

South Ribble Borough Council

West Lancashire Borough Council

Wyre Borough Council

Leicestershire

Leicester City Council

Oadby and Wigston Borough Council

Merseyside

Halton Borough Council

Knowsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Liverpool City Council

Sefton Borough Council

St Helens Borough Council

Wirral Metropolitan Borough Council

Northumberland

Northumberland County Council

North Yorkshire

City of York Council

Nottinghamshire

Ashfield District Council

Bassetlaw District Council

Broxtowe Borough Council

Gedling Borough Council

Mansfield District Council

Newark & Sherwood District Council

Nottingham City Council

Rushcliffe Borough Council

South Yorkshire

Barnsley Metropolitan Borough Council

Doncaster Council

Rotherham Metropolitan Borough Council

Sheffield City Council

Surrey

Elmbridge Borough Council

Tees Valley

Darlington Borough Council

Hartlepool Borough Council

Middlesbrough Borough Council

Redcar and Cleveland Borough Council

Stockton-on-Tees Borough Council

Tyne and Wear

Gateshead Council

Newcastle City Council

North Tyneside Council

South Tyneside Council

Sunderland City Council

West Midlands

Birmingham City Council

Sandwell Metropolitan Borough Council

Solihull Metropolitan Borough Council

City of Wolverhampton Council

Walsall Council

West Yorkshire

City of Bradford Metropolitan District Council

Calderdale Metropolitan Borough Council

Kirklees Metropolitan Council

Leeds City Council

Wakefield Council City of Glasgow

Clackmannanshire

East Ayrshire

East Dunbartonshire

East Renfrewshire

East Lothian

Edinburgh City

Falkirk

Inverclyde

Midlothian

North Ayrshire

North Lanarkshire

Renfrewshire

South Ayrshire

South Lanarkshire

Stirling

West Dunbartonshire

West Lothian

There is also an area of High Peak Borough Council also designated along with “All of Northern Ireland”.