Welsh Government campaign launched to support parents dealing with COVID-19 pandemic

A new campaign for parenting has today been launched by the Welsh Government with the aim to reflect coronavirus challenges.

‘Parenting. Give It Time’ covers many aspects of child-care such as dealing with their behaviour and giving them time as well as support for mothers and fathers.

The Welsh Government employed various experts to hand out the advice, which is said to be practical and informative for all those who need it.

Launched by the Deputy Minister for Health and Social Services, Julie Morgan, she commented: “We understand the pressures on parents and families, this year more than ever, and we want parents to know about the help they can find on ‘Parenting. Give it Time’.





“Parents can be assured that the advice and information on ‘Parenting. Give it Time’ has been produced or checked by experts or professionals who work with parents.

“I want to say thank you to parents and guardians for all they are doing to support their families during this difficult time – I would encourage families to follow the ‘Parenting. Give It Time’ social media channels to find out more.”

They also launched this video to go alongside the campaign in promoting it:

Other informative resources can be found via going through the Welsh Gov’s website for children’s behaviour, giving them time and support for parents.

Clicking through these links will take the user to different areas giving advice such as on health and wellbeing as well as on teenagers or even family budget.

The Welsh Gov say the pandemic has had an impact on all families such as an increase in isolation due to lockdown, children in need of support due to self-isolation, and anxieties needed to be dealt with by everyone.

It is therefore natural to want to speak about these issues with an informed expert, so, to speak confidentially with someone about these parenting challenges, call the Family Lives bilingual helpline on 0808 800 2222 or visit their website for more info – https://www.familylives.org.uk/.