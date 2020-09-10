Welsh Government adds Hungary to the travel quarantine list

The Welsh Government has added Hungary to their travel quarantine list.

These restrictions will come into force at 4am on Saturday 12 September.

The change means that travellers entering Wales from Hungary and Reunion must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

The list of countries affected by the rules has been under constant review with places added and removed from the list as situations change during the pandemic.





In a statement to members of the Welsh Parliament Vaughan Gething said: “Members will be aware that the UK Government made provision to ensure that travellers entering the United Kingdom from overseas must self-isolate for 14 days, to prevent the further spread of coronavirus.

“These restrictions came into force on Monday 8 June 2020.”

“On 10 July the Welsh Government amended the Regulations to introduce exemptions from the isolation requirement for a list of countries and territories, and a limited range of people in specialised sectors or employment who may be exempted from the isolation requirement or excepted from certain provisions of the passenger information requirements.”

“Since then these regulations have been kept under review and a number of changes to the list of exempt countries and territories have been made.”

Yesterday I reviewed the latest JBC assessments and I have decided that Hungary and Reunion will be removed from the list of exempt countries and territories and that Sweden will be added to this list. ”

“Tomorrow I will lay the necessary regulations which will come into force at 04:00 on Saturday 12 September.”