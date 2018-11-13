Welsh businesses urged to claim £2500 voucher for broadband boost

The UK Government says its Gigabit Broadband Voucher Scheme has helped more than 7000 UK businesses and surrounding homes, who have used the vouchers to contribute to the installation cost of a full fibre gigabit capable connection.

The £67 million scheme was initially expected to run until March 2021, but high demand for vouchers means that funds are now expected to be committed a year earlier.

To date, 58 vouchers have been issued to premises in Wales and the UK Government is calling on businesses and residents to apply for the voucher before the scheme comes to an end.

UK Government Minister for Wales, Nigel Adams said:

“Improving connectivity for homes and businesses is a central pillar of the UK Government’s efforts to strengthen the Welsh economy.

The UK Government’s broadband connection voucher scheme is proving to be tremendously popular.

Homes want to benefit from superfast broadband speed and businesses need to be properly equipped for all the challenges of the digital world in which we live. I urge all eligible businesses and homeowners to apply as soon as possible to make sure they don’t miss out on the fantastic offer.”

Minister for Digital Margot James said:

“Our modern Industrial Strategy is clear on the importance of connectivity, as we build a full fibre Britain that is fit for the future. These vouchers provide practical and immediate help to firms struggling with slow broadband speeds.I encourage small businesses around the UK to apply now.”

To ensure as many businesses and homes benefit, the maximum value of the voucher will be reduced from the current £3000 to £2500 in a move that will encourage neighbouring businesses to “pool” their vouchers.

This will enable the scheme to reach more properties without the need for any additional funding.

The UK Government expects more than 1000 additional businesses and homes will benefit as a result of this change.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry said:

“Access to good broadband is vital for small businesses across the UK, and with the clock ticking on this scheme, it’s important small businesses don’t delay if they want to apply for funding.”

More information on the Gigabit Voucher Scheme, including details on how businesses can apply can be found here