Welsh businesses urged to check their eligibility for lockdown grant funding

Welsh Government lockdown funding is open today, Wednesday 28 October and the Federation of Small Businesses (FSB) Wales is urging businesses to log on and check their eligibility for support.

The firebreak lockdown is causing significant problems for businesses that have already struggled to make it through an incredibly difficult year.

The lockdown funding is designed to help businesses weather the storm that we are currently dealing with, so that they can reopen and make the most of the run up to Christmas from 9th November onwards. Business can check their eligibility here.

Lockdown Business Fund





Lockdown Non-Domestic Rate Grant:

Grant 1

A grant of £5,000 is being made available for retail, leisure and hospitality businesses that have been forced to close (as defined by the regulations) and occupy properties with a rateable value of between £12,001 and £51,000.

Grant 2

A grant of £1,000 is being made available to all businesses eligible for small business rates relief (SBRR) in Wales with a rateable value of up to £12,000 (for further details and exemptions see guidance document).

Businesses eligible for small business rates relief that have been subject to local restrictions for 3 weeks or more and have been materially impacted (>50% reduction in turnover) up to the 23rd October will be eligible for a further grant of £1,000

and a discretionary enhanced £2,000 top-up grant will be made available on an application basis for those businesses with a rateable value of £12,000 or less who are forced to close by the firebreak lockdown (as defined by the regulations).

Lockdown Discretionary Grant

Grant amount 1

A discretionary grant of £1,500 is available to assist businesses that have:

• Been forced to close (as defined by the regulations) as a result of the national firebreak lockdown

• OR are able to demonstrate that the national firebreak lockdown will result in at least a 80% reduction in their turnover for that period

Grant amount 2

A discretionary grant of £2,000 is available to assist businesses that have:

• Been forced to close (as defined by the regulations) as a result of the national firebreak lockdown

• OR are able to demonstrate that the national firebreak lockdown will result in at least a 80% reduction in their turnover for that period

ANDhave been subject to local restrictions for 3 weeks or more up to the 23rd October and experienced at least a 50% reduction in their turnover for that period.

You cannot apply for Grant 1 and Grant 2.

You are not eligible for this grant if:

• You are eligible for, or have received, the Lockdown Non-Domestic Rate Grant from your Local Authority

To receive any grants part of the Lockdown Business Fund (that is Lockdown Non Domestic Rate Grant 1 & 2, Lockdown Discretionary Grant 1 & 2) business owners will need to register and / or make an application for the discretionary elements.

The fund will be administered by Local Authorities. Applications will close at 5pm on the 20th November 2020 or when the fund is fully committed.

For more information on eligibility and how to apply or register your details, use the eligibility checker here.

Ben Francis, FSB Wales Policy Chair, said:

“There has rarely been a more challenging time to run a business and this financial support is designed to support those firms that will either be forced to close or will be significantly impacted by the lockdown.

“I can’t stress enough how important it is that businesses in Wales check their eligibility for these grants and to either register or apply with their local authority. This funding is there to support you through this difficult time and I hope that as many people as possible will benefit from it.”