Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 19th Nov 2020

Welsh Ambulance Service Trust backs Road Safety Week 2020 as well as geographical location app

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust is backing national Road Safety Week 2020 as well as an app used for geographical location.

What3Words is an app which helps emergency and recovery services locate people to within a three square metre radius should an accident or breakdown occur.

The entire planet has been mapped and sectioned into three metre squares, with each having a unique three word sequence attached to it.

The app can source an exact location through giving a three word sequence such as ‘Tea – Coffee – Biscuits’, and, even when lost, the emergency or recovery services can use the sequence to pinpoint and send help to exactly the right spot.


Kate Blackmore, Clinical Contact Centre Area Manager for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “This Road Safety Week we would urge people to download the What3Words app to their phones and always ensure they travel with it.

“Should the worst happen out on the roads, especially with Wales’ rural terrain, the app can help us and other emergency services identify your location as quickly as possible through an easy to use phrase.

“The app works anywhere in the world and in multiple languages including Welsh, you can even find your current location without a data connection, eliminating the panic of describing your location in an emergency situation.”

Road Safety Week was founded in 1997 by Brake, the road safety charity, to promote steps people can take to stop needless accidents and injuries on the roads – this year’s theme being ‘No Need To Speed’.

Dermot O’Leary, a Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic and Clinical Team Leader, runs the ‘Deadly Impacts’ road safety campaign in North Wales along with Police and Fire colleagues.

He regularly visits schools and colleges to educate young people about the dangers of speeding via workshops and lectures.

He said: “We are fully behind the 2020 Road Safety Week message as excessive speed is number one in what we call the Fatal Five – excessive speed, anti-social driving, no seatbelts, drink or drug-driving and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“As the nights and weather close in, driving conditions inevitably worsen and the risk of accidents increases.

“We are always here, but we don’t want to be seeing you in an unnecessary road accident, so stay below the speed limit, keep your distance and check your vehicle is winter ready.”

For more information on Road Safety Week visit – https://www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk/.

Download the What3Words on any app store – https://what3words.com/products/what3words-app/.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Bill to reduce voting age in local government elections to 16 passed in Welsh Parliament

News

Welsh Gov’t initiative aimed at helping unemployed people who want to start their own business launched

News

Experimental new measures tested in emergency departments in Wales

News

RSPCA launch ‘Join the Christmas Rescue’ campaign in preparation for busy Xmas period

News

Council warning that Flintshire Bridge ‘likely to close’ overnight as high winds expected

News

Senior councillor calls for more money to repair Flintshire’s pothole-ridden roads

News

Drone users told to follow safety rules after attempts to fly over I’m a Celebrity castle

News

NHS Wales Chief Exec: “Equivalent to more than 50 hospital wards across Wales full of people with Coronavirus”

News

North Wales PCC refuses to apologise for describing Leave voters as ‘turkeys voting for Christmas’

News





Read 501,114 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn