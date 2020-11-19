Welsh Ambulance Service Trust backs Road Safety Week 2020 as well as geographical location app

The Welsh Ambulance Service Trust is backing national Road Safety Week 2020 as well as an app used for geographical location.

What3Words is an app which helps emergency and recovery services locate people to within a three square metre radius should an accident or breakdown occur.

The entire planet has been mapped and sectioned into three metre squares, with each having a unique three word sequence attached to it.

The app can source an exact location through giving a three word sequence such as ‘Tea – Coffee – Biscuits’, and, even when lost, the emergency or recovery services can use the sequence to pinpoint and send help to exactly the right spot.





Kate Blackmore, Clinical Contact Centre Area Manager for the Welsh Ambulance Service, said: “This Road Safety Week we would urge people to download the What3Words app to their phones and always ensure they travel with it.

“Should the worst happen out on the roads, especially with Wales’ rural terrain, the app can help us and other emergency services identify your location as quickly as possible through an easy to use phrase.

“The app works anywhere in the world and in multiple languages including Welsh, you can even find your current location without a data connection, eliminating the panic of describing your location in an emergency situation.”

Road Safety Week was founded in 1997 by Brake, the road safety charity, to promote steps people can take to stop needless accidents and injuries on the roads – this year’s theme being ‘No Need To Speed’.

Dermot O’Leary, a Welsh Ambulance Service paramedic and Clinical Team Leader, runs the ‘Deadly Impacts’ road safety campaign in North Wales along with Police and Fire colleagues.

He regularly visits schools and colleges to educate young people about the dangers of speeding via workshops and lectures.

He said: “We are fully behind the 2020 Road Safety Week message as excessive speed is number one in what we call the Fatal Five – excessive speed, anti-social driving, no seatbelts, drink or drug-driving and using a mobile phone whilst driving.

“As the nights and weather close in, driving conditions inevitably worsen and the risk of accidents increases.

“We are always here, but we don’t want to be seeing you in an unnecessary road accident, so stay below the speed limit, keep your distance and check your vehicle is winter ready.”

For more information on Road Safety Week visit – https://www.roadsafetyweek.org.uk/.

Download the What3Words on any app store – https://what3words.com/products/what3words-app/.