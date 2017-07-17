Week long knife amnesty begins in North Wales

North Wales Police has begun a week long knife amnesty in a drive to get people across the region to give up potentially lethal weapons and educate them about the dangers of knives.

Thirty-two police forces across Wales and England are taking part in the operation which runs up to Sunday, it will also target knife users as well those who supply and sell them.

During the amnesty, people are being urged to take unwanted knives to a police station, Mold is the designated station in Flintshire where it can be disposed of.

Inspector Julie Sheard from the North Wales Police Community Safety Department said;

Our focus will be on targeting those who habitually carry and use knives, tackling the supply and access to weapons, engagement with the public to increase awareness of the consequences of carrying knives and providing opportunities to surrender weapons. On top of this, North Wales Police’ School Community Police Officers will be raising awareness of the consequences of carrying a knife in lessons across schools in North Wales. Special amnesty disposal bins will be placed in stations in Mold, Wrexham, Rhyl, Llandudno, Colwyn Bay, Bangor, Caernarfon and Holyhead. Here member of the public can hand in knives without fear of punishment.

Inspector Sheard added:

We take a robust approach to anyone found to be illegally in possession of a knife or bladed article on the streets and I would encourage you to take this opportunity to rid yourselves of any illegal weapons. Please ensure any sharp ends are securely wrapped in a protective material.

To deposit knives and other sharp objects first wrap them in cardboard before taking them to the station.

If you know of somebody carrying a knife report it to North Wales Police on 101 or in an emergency always dial 999.

Alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or give information via their anonymous online form.