Weather warning for ice issued as temperatures set to drop this week

A weather warning has been issued today by the Met Office ahead of a drop in temperatures this week.

The ‘Yellow’ warning comes into play from 10pm this evening and will last through until 11am on Thursday morning.

Temperatures have remained around the 8C – 11C mark in recent days, however more wintery conditions are expected to arrive over the next few days – with temperatures hovering around 4C into next week.

As a result the Met Office are warning of icy conditions heading in tomorrow, with highs of just 5C and lows of a very cold -1C overnight.

A statement issued by the Met Office today, says: “Icy patches are expected to develop later Wednesday evening or overnight over southern Scotland and Northern Ireland and during the early hours of Thursday over England and and Wales.

“There will also be some wintry showers about, mainly over hills and mountains, but also to some lower levels at times, most likely in parts of Scotland and northern, eastern and central England.”

Those hoping for a snow day this week are likely to be disappointed, with the Met Office stating that “with the exception of high ground, most places will not see any snow settling