Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 10th Jun 2020

Weapons, cash and drugs seized following raids in Shotton today

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

North Wales Police carried out a number of raids in Shotton today (Wednesday, June 10) targeting suspected drug dealers.

Officers from North Flintshire seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, scales, phones and weapons including machetes. 

A spokesperson for the team said: “Shotton residents – following simultaneous warrants conducted this morning:

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, scales, phones and weapons were seized.


Don’t know about you, but we suspect neither of these machetes have ever been near a jungle.

Any information you provide to us will be treated confidentially and will always be acted on if it’s in the interest of making North Wales the safest part of the UK.”

Police haven’t revealed if any arrests were made. 

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com
  • Share this now!

LATEST NEWS...

Welsh Government publishes guidance to help schools prepare to reopen later this month

News

Council sets aside £3m to cover cost of dealing with coronavirus pandemic

News

Key Flintshire housing blueprint set to be delayed for fourth month due to coronavirus

News

A statue of William Gladstone in Hawarden appears on anti-racism activists ‘hit list’ of monuments they want taking down

News

Welsh Government face covering recommendation the wrong decision for Wales, says union

News

Regional Coronavirus testing centre opening in Deeside today

News

Maternity services at Wrexham Maelor Hospital receive clean bill of health in latest inspection report

News

Crisis-hit North Wales health board may face ‘no other option than to be split up’

News

Chester Zoo set to open from Monday

News




Read 657,951 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn