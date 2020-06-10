Weapons, cash and drugs seized following raids in Shotton today

North Wales Police carried out a number of raids in Shotton today (Wednesday, June 10) targeting suspected drug dealers.

Officers from North Flintshire seized a quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, scales, phones and weapons including machetes.

A spokesperson for the team said: “Shotton residents – following simultaneous warrants conducted this morning:

A quantity of suspected Class A drugs, cash, scales, phones and weapons were seized.





Don’t know about you, but we suspect neither of these machetes have ever been near a jungle.

Any information you provide to us will be treated confidentially and will always be acted on if it’s in the interest of making North Wales the safest part of the UK.”

Police haven’t revealed if any arrests were made.

Any information can be passed to North Wales Police direct via the web live chat http://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/chat-support.aspx or by phoning 101

If you would rather remain anonymous, you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.