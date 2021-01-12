Warning issued over coronavirus related scams as Wales’ Health Minister says ‘NHS will never ask for your bank details’

“The NHS will never ask for your bank details and vaccines are not being delivered to your front door by people who who have not been identified as NHS staff.”

That is the message from Wales’ Health Minister, who has warned of a number of coronavirus related scams circulating right now.

In the UK, coronavirus vaccines will only be available via the NHS, at the appropriate time, people will be contacted directly by the NHS, their employer, a GP surgery or local pharmacy to receive the vaccine.

The vaccine is free of charge and at no point will people be asked to pay.





Speaking at yesterday’s Welsh Government briefing Mr Gething said there has been reports of a “particularly nasty” scam which has seen people tricked into paying for coronavirus vaccine and “then being jabbed in the arm.”

Mr Gething said: “I want to make people aware that there are a number of scams involving covid including a particularly nasty one, which people have been tricked into paying for COVID vaccine and then jabbed in the arm.

“I want to be clear, our NHS will never ask anyone to pay for covid vaccine. These are free, the NHS will never ask for your bank detail and vaccines are not being delivered to your front door by people who who have not been identified as NHS staff.

“Everyone will be contacted directly by our NHS, either by phone or by letter advising you about where you will have your vaccine.

“If you think you have been targeted, please tell someone that you trust.”

Last week it was reported that scam text messages were being sent out claiming that a dose of the new COVID-19 vaccine is available to the recipient.

People are being sent a text message claiming to be from the NHS which informs the recipient that, “we have identified that your [sic].”

The message ends with a link to a bogus website mocked up to look like a legitimate NHS platform.

The website requests personal details, including name and address. It also asks for banking details, supposedly for verification.

This is a scam – you will be contacted by the NHS when you are eligible for your vaccine and you will not have to pay for it.

The public are asked to remember that the NHS will never: