Warning issued as thieves use drones to stake out farms in North Wales

A warning has been issued after reports of criminals using drones to stake out farms in North Wales.

Police said thieves had been using the unmanned aerial devices in rural areas to look for items to steal.

Members of the rural crime team are calling on anyone who sees anything suspicious to inform them.

They said: “We are having reports of drones being used over farms by criminals to look to see what is available to steal.





“If you see a vehicle parked near your farm and looking suspicious please call it in and if possible get the registration number.”

A similar warning was issued to farmers in Denbighshire in August after reported drone sightings.

An investigation was also launched after drones were used during a sheep worrying incident last June.