Deeside.com > News

Posted: Thu 28th Jan 2021

Updated: Thu 28th Jan

Warning issued as thieves use drones to stake out farms in North Wales

News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

A warning has been issued after reports of criminals using drones to stake out farms in North Wales.

Police said thieves had been using the unmanned aerial devices in rural areas to look for items to steal.

Members of the rural crime team are calling on anyone who sees anything suspicious to inform them.

They said: “We are having reports of drones being used over farms by criminals to look to see what is available to steal.


“If you see a vehicle parked near your farm and looking suspicious please call it in and if possible get the registration number.”

A similar warning was issued to farmers in Denbighshire in August after reported drone sightings.

An investigation was also launched after drones were used during a sheep worrying incident last June.



Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email: News@Deeside.com

Get notified about
news from across North Wales


LATEST NEWS...

Snow in Flintshire on Saturday Met Office warns

News

Urgent action needed on growing unemployment says Deeside MP Mark Tami

News

M56 eastbound in Cheshire following – traffic clears following earlier collision

News

“It’s never too late or too early to get help” – youth homelessness campaign targets those struggling due to Covid

News

Flintshire Councillors pay heartfelt tributes to popular councillor Kevin Hughes

News

Flintshire organisations ‘working to minimise impacts of the pandemic’ urged to seek funding

News

Storyhouse programme awarded more than £400k in funds

News

Delaying May’s Senedd elections would have ‘huge ramifications’, warns Flintshire based MS

News

Canadian coffee chain Tim Hortons reveals plans for new drive-thru at Broughton Shopping Park

News





Read 622,408 times in last 30 days

*Stats independent & directly measured by Google, via the Analytics Live API.

© Deeside.com Est. 2014
icnn