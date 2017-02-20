It’s the warmest day of the year so far and Hawarden is the hottest place in the UK right now.

The Met Office has just confirmed today is the warmest day of 2017 so far with Hawarden being the warmest place in the UK as of 9am.

Temperatures taken at the Hawarden airfield weather station reached 15.3ºC at 9am this morning around 8ºC higher than the average for this time of year.

🚨 HOT OFF THE PRESS 🚨

Welcome to the #WarmestDayOfTheYear so far – Hawarden Airport has just reached 15.3 ºC, and temperatures are on the up — Met Office (@metoffice) February 20, 2017

Hawarden was also the warmest place in the UK on Saturday with temperatures reaching 15º

The warm weather is due to air across the UK coming all the way from the sub-tropics.

The air across the UK has come all the way from the sub-tropics. We could reach 15 °C in E Scotland on Monday and 17 °C in S England 🌡️ pic.twitter.com/ebKkV2VHcS — Met Office (@metoffice) February 19, 2017