February 20th, 2017 News

It’s the warmest day of the year so far and Hawarden is the hottest place in the UK right now.

The Met Office has just confirmed today is the warmest day of 2017 so far with Hawarden being the warmest place in the UK as of 9am.

Temperatures taken at the Hawarden airfield weather station reached 15.3ºC at 9am this morning around 8ºC higher than the average for this time of year.

Hawarden was also the warmest place in the UK on Saturday with temperatures reaching 15º

The warm weather is due to air across the UK coming all the way from the sub-tropics.

Outlook for the rest of the next few days:

