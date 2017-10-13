Ward upgrade work to begin at Mold Community Hospital this month

Mold Community hospital is undergoing upgrade work to make improvements to the two wards in the hospital.

The upgrades will begin on 23rd October and will last for 8 weeks.

The wards are being upgraded to make the environment better for patients and staff and work is also being done to make sure the wards meet the latest in safety regulations.

A new communications system is also being installed which will mean there will be more phone lines making the hospital easier to reach.

The patient population will be reduced by the start date and ward capacity will be temporarily reduced. In order to maintain quality of care, the upgrades will be done one ward at a time which will mean each ward will be closed in turn for four weeks for the work to be carried out. It is anticipated the wards will be back open for Christmas.

All other services at the hospital including X-ray, MIU, audiology, physiotherapy, occupational therapies, district nurses and outpatient clinics from Wrexham will remain open as normal while the work is being carried out.

Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board, Area Director East, Rob Smith said: “We are pleased about the improvements being made to Delyn Ward and Clwyd Ward in Mold Community Hospital as well as the safety upgrades across the site.

“We hope the upgrades will make staff working easier and will lead to improved better care for the patients and ensure the safest environment for our staff and patients.

“We are working hard to make sure there’s minimal disruption to services while the work is being carried out.”