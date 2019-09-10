News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

UPDATED: Wanted ‘dangerous offender’ from Deeside back in police custody

Published: Tuesday, Sep 10th, 2019
Update: Police have said, “Lee Kutryk, 25 from Deeside has been charged with dangerous driving, driving whilst disqualified, driving without insurance, breach of a criminal behaviour order and two counts of assault police.”

He will appear before magistrates in Mold this afternoon, Tuesday, September 10. 

Earlier report: A wanted man from Deeside is back in custody after he was arrested police have said.

Officers appealed to the public on Sunday for help locating Lee Kutryk, who they said was a ‘dangerous offender.’

Kutryk allegedly rammed a police vehicle on Saturday night, two police officers were injured as a result of the incident. 

The 25-year-old from Connah’s Quay was recently handed a six month suspended prison sentence for driving at a Police Officer.

He was also given a Criminal Behaviour Order but within minutes he had broken it after allegedly swearing at a police officer.

 

 

