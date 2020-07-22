Deeside.com > News

Posted: Wed 22nd Jul 2020

Wales secures access to ground-breaking Cystic Fibrosis drug Kaftrio

The Welsh Government has confirmed it has secured access to the three-drug cystic fibrosis therapy Kaftrio.

The medicine will be made available on the NHS in Wales Health Minister Vaughan Gething said today following a deal with Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

The four-year deal will mean the more than 400 people with Cystic Fibrosis in Wales will be able to access the ground-breaking therapy from the point at which it is granted its European marketing authorisation later this summer.  

The Minister for Health, Vaughan Gething, said: “I’m pleased to confirm Kaftrio will be made available to all eligible patients in Wales.

I know many families will welcome the news. I have always made it clear that new and innovative medicines should be made available quickly and consistently for patients in Wales but only where their cost fairly reflects the evidence of their benefits.

The agreement reached with Vertex means that patients can begin to benefit from triple therapy treatment without delay when it becomes available in the UK in the coming weeks.”

David Ramsden, Chief Executive of the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, said: “News of a deal between the Welsh Government and Vertex Pharmaceuticals is fantastic.

Kaftrio will now be available to people across Wales in the coming weeks and will truly save lives.

While this is a great moment, we will not stop until everyone with cystic fibrosis across the UK can truly live a life unlimited.”

Wales, Shadow Health and Social Care Minister Andrew RT Davies said: “Earlier this month, my Welsh Conservative colleague – Angela Burns MS – urged the Health Minister to follow England’s lead over this treatment.

I’m therefore very pleased that the Welsh Labour-led Government has followed in the footsteps of NHS England and agreed a four-year deal with Vertex, which will mean more than 400 people with cystic fibrosis in Wales will be able to access vital treatment such as the potentially ground-breaking Kaftrio, as well as Orkambi.”



