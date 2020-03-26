Wales Air Ambulance launches emergency appeal as coronavirus outbreak forces closure of its charity shops

Wales Air Ambulance (WAA) has launched an emergency appeal for funds after the coronavirus outbreak forced the closure of its charity shops.

WAA is a charity providing emergency air cover for those who face life-threatening life illness or injuries.

The charity needs to raise £6.5 million every year to operate the day-to-day running of missions, each call out costs on average £1500.

Many of the ways that WAA raises funds are through face-to-face public events or its charity shops.

“Quite rightly, events have been cancelled and our shops have closed as we all play our part to protect the most vulnerable in our society against the coronavirus pandemic.”

“However, it does mean that we will see a significant decrease in the money that we can raise to maintain our lifesaving service.” The charity has said

Wales Air Ambulance was created by the people of Wales, for the people of Wales.

You are the reason that we exist and we know that you will continue to support us, as we will continue to support you.

This is an extremely difficult time for everybody, and we appreciate that not everybody will be in a position to do so, but if you can support us, we would be very grateful.” WAA said.

Wales Air Ambulance was launched on St. David’s Day in 2001.

From humble beginnings as a one-helicopter service, it has grown into the UK’s largest air ambulance operation with four aircraft at bases across Wales.

The service is now one of the most advanced in Europe.

If you can donate: Click Here