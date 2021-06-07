Deeside.com > News

Posted: Mon 7th Jun 2021

Updated: Mon 7th Jun

Volunteers week 2021: Local Community Hero Award for Flint Coastguard rescue team

Customers of a Deeside based Funeralcare business have chosen the Flint Coastguard rescue team as their ‘Local Community Heroes.’

As part of volunteers week 2021, customers of Co-op Funeralcare in Connah’s Quay granted the volunteer rescue team a ‘Local Community Hero Award.’

The Flint-based team is made up entirely of specially trained and equipped volunteer Coastguard Rescue Officers who are on call 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

They respond to a wide range of emergency incidents including people in the water, rope rescue incidents, mud rescues, Search and Rescue Helicopter Operations, and vulnerable missing person searches.

Coastguard Rescue Teams also work closely with the police, ambulance and fire service, mountain rescue teams, and RNLI Lifeboat crews and are called upon at any time of the day or night in all weather conditions.

Deputy Station Officer Tristan Rochfort says:

“I’d like to dedicate my thanks to the fantastic volunteers here at HMCG Flint, who respond to their pagers at all hours, day and night, rain or shine, to help people in our community. ”

“I’d also like to thank their families who put in the extra work to allow their partners to drop what they were doing and run out the door at a moments notice.”

“It’s a great honour for the team to be given this award and I’d like to pass on our thanks to CO-OP FuneralCare in Connahs Quay and their customers for granting us this award”.



