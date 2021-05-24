Volunteers to the rescue after series of break ins at Deeside community garden

Volunteers dug deep to support a community gardening project following a spate of vandalism during lockdown.

Digging Deeside thanked the team from Mill Lane Allotment Association, based in Connah’s Quay, for helping to replant and replace flowers and tidy up their site after a series of break-ins.

A greenhouse was smashed and items stolen, to the disappointment of Sarah Way, facilitator at Digging Deeside, part of the RainbowBiz CIC initiative.

The horticulture scheme supports vulnerable and marginalised members of the local area, promoting good health, mindfulness, and green issues.

She is sad to see people attempt to damage their good work but says it will not stop them trying to help people improve their lives.

“We have had to put up with this anti-social behaviour for years now,” said Sarah.

“The greenhouse damage meant we could not restart the project because it would have put the vulnerable people we support at risk.

“I discussed this issue with Bill Crease from the Allotment Association and before I knew it he’d offered to fix the greenhouse for us.

“I was completely overwhelmed and incredibly grateful for his support, as we simply don’t have the skills to carry out such repairs.”

The site has now been repaired and is safe for volunteers to return and begin tending to the plants and wildflowers.

Bill added: “We were just glad to be able to help, it’s fantastic to see the greenhouse back in use again.”

The group are always looking for help and support, so if you have any spare time and would like to get involved on a Tuesday afternoon, email ian@rainbowbiz.org.uk or call 07759 753 473.

The project is also looking for donations and any starter plants or seeds, as due to lockdown their growing season has started much later this year.