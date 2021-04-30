Vision for former Ysgol Penyffordd site could see shops, bungalows and events area created in its place

A vision has been set out which could see shops, bungalows and an events area created in place of an old school building in Flintshire.

Ysgol Penyffordd junior school closed its doors in July 2019 after joining together with the infant school at a new multi-million pound facility on Abbott’s Lane in Penyffordd.

A community leader has now revealed his ideas for the land at Penymynydd Road, which have been put forward to Flintshire Council for consideration.

Local councillor David Williams said he would like to see businesses, housing and an open space where events could be held.





The old junior school building is currently still standing, but said to be in a state of disrepair.

In a post shared on the Penyffordd Community Facebook page, Cllr Williams said: “The old school site is now under the control of (the) county’s assets department.

“The building is in a very poor state of repair, so as soon as it closed in July 2019, I asked for it to be flattened and the site cleared, but nothing was done.

“I also made a request for the whole site to be put in the control of the village.

“The chief executive has committed that a large portion of the grounds is to be passed over to the community, but there has still been no decision on the rest of the grounds.

“The transfer to the community though is expected very soon.

“I have put a plan to the chief executive that suggests a section for shops or small business who have expressed interest in operating from there, a group of bungalows, plus some free space that could possibly be linked to the War Memorial Institute for the bonfire, carnival etc.

The community council have supported this plan.

“I have proved that this can work by plotting scale examples of the Broughton village shops and the Corwen Way bungalows on a plan of the site, where this leaves a large section of open grounds for the village.”

The new Ysgol Penyffordd school opened in the village in September 2019 following an investment of almost £7m, providing a modern facility for around 315 pupils aged three to eleven.

Work on the new build was carried out as part of the Welsh Government’s 21st Century Schools and Education Programme.

Cllr Williams said it had yet to be confirmed whether his suggestions would be carried forward, but he hoped the council would be supportive.

He added: “Nothing is decided yet and we are now in the hands of the decision makers at county who will hopefully enter into negotiations with us prior to making any final decisions for the site.

“Nothing can be taken for granted though.”

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).