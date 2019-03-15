Views sought on plans to build 14 new homes on former Shotton Lane Social Club land

Views are being sought from members of the public on plans that will see 14 new homes built on the site of a fire-ravaged social club in Shotton.

Proposals were submitted to Flintshire Council in January to build the new homes on land where Shotton Lane Social Club once stood

The building was hit by a large blaze in 2011 and the area has remained derelict ever since.

Following the club’s closure in August 2010, it was originally earmarked to become an Islamic cultural centre.

However, those plans did not move forward after the fire and it was bought by a private owner.

Firefighters spent six hours tackling the blaze and more than 100 people were evacuated.

Members of Shotton Town Council had previously voiced their hopes that a community centre could be created in the social club’s place.

Discussing his views on the site at the end January, Cllr Dave Evans said: “The fire was eight years ago and the site is still an eyesore.

“We’ve got litter there scattered around, it’s got to be tidied up.

“A lot of people would like a community centre, something for people to enjoy again, or a cafe or drop in place.”

Flintshire is aiming to make a decision on the application by the end of March.

You can view and comment on the plans here flintshire.gov.uk/059474