Vehicle owners to be granted MoT exemption in battle against coronavirus

Owners of cars, motorcycles and vans are to be granted a 6-month exemption from MOT testing.

The temporary exemption will enable vital services to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine. The UK Government has announced.

Vehicles which usually would require an MOT test will be exempted from needing a test from 30 March 2020.

The government said the move will enable people to continue to travel to work “where this absolutely cannot be done from home, or shop for necessities.”

“Vehicles must be kept in a roadworthy condition, and garages will remain open for essential repair work.

Drivers can be prosecuted if driving unsafe vehicles.

People should stay at home and avoid travel.

The only reasons people should leave their homes is set out in the government guidance.” The government has said

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said:

“We must ensure those on the frontline of helping the nation combat COVID19 are able to do so.

Allowing this temporary exemption from vehicle testing will enable vital services such as deliveries to continue, frontline workers to get to work, and people to get essential food and medicine.

Safety is key, which is why garages will remain open for essential repair work.”

Legislation will be introduced on March 30 and will come into immediate effect for 12 months, following a short consultation with key organisations.

Drivers will still need to get their vehicle tested until the new regulations come into place, if they need to use it.

The government says: “If you can’t get an MoT that’s due because you’re in self-isolation, the Department for Transport is working with insurers and the police to ensure people aren’t not unfairly penalised for things out of their control.

Practical driving tests and annual testing for lorries, buses and coaches have been suspended for up to 3 months.”

[Feature image: automotiveblog]