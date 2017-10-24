Vehicle hits railway bridge in Penyffordd

UPDATE: National Rail say “All lines have reopened between Wrexham Central and Bidston. Residual delays can be expected to trains.”

Original information below…

There are cancellations to services at Penyffordd due to a road vehicle colliding with a bridge nearby.

All lines are blocked by Penyffordd with delays of up to an hour expected. After a bridge has been hit, no trains can travel over it until it has been checked to make sure that it is safe. Trains may have to divert or be cancelled, all leading to delays for passengers.

Disruption is expected until around 4pm today.

Road transport supplied by Pat’s Coaches will replace the following services.

1 x coach 1432 Wrexham Ctl – Bidston calling all stations

1 x coach 1532 Bidston – Wrexham Ctl calling all stations.