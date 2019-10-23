News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Upgrade to traffic lights will begin outside Countess of Chester Hospital next week

Published: Thursday, Oct 24th, 2019
Works to upgrade the traffic lights at the junction outside the Countess of Chester Hospital will begin on Monday 28 October.

Cheshire West and Chester Council is carrying out the work which will include the installation of low energy traffic lights.

Manually controlled traffic lights will be in operation and some lane closures will be needed as the works progress.

Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Environment, Highways and Strategic Transport Councillor Karen Shore, said: “The low energy traffic lights will see around a 91 per cent reduction in energy use. Corroded equipment also needs to be replaced and an uninterruptible power supply will be installed.

The left hand turn from Liverpool Road will become a ‘give way’ rather than controlled by traffic lights.

The exit from the hospital itself will have two traffic light controlled phases, a left turn and a right turn.

“Some adjustment work will be needed in the weeks after the permanent signals are switched back on.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused by these works and our Highways teams are doing all they can to reduce the impact for motorists.

It is hoped that the work will be completed by Thursday 7 November, weather permitting.”

The replacement system will be more efficient and robust than the previous one.

