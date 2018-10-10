News and Info from Deeside, Flintshire, North Wales

Updated: Where you may expect some delays due roadworks this week

Published: Wednesday, Oct 10th, 2018
Midweek update:

Here is where you may expect some delays due to these roadworks starting over the next few days in and around Flintshire.

As usual expect delays, road closures, diversions and temporary traffic lights where roadworks are taking place.

Worth noting:

Latest Roadworks lists:

Roadworks
A5119 New Street, Mold, Flintshire
11 October — 12 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: ADJACENT TO NUMBER 33
Works description: PERMANENT REINSTATEMENT REQUIRED
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594318715
A548 Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire
11 October — 12 October
Delays likely Traffic control (two-way signals)
Works location: OPP CHURCH FARM BUNGALOW ON , SEALAND ROAD
Works description: Permanent reinstatement required
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC005WP00400500246291600
A55 A55 Eb Offslip to A550 Jct 35, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 October — 13 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: A55, J34 to Junction 35 Hawarden – Eastbound Offslip – Diversions in Place
Works description: Tree Maintenance Works – Overnight Works between 19:30hrs and 02:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD50118276103245136
Lower Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
10 October — 11 October
Delays likely Road closure
Works location: Lower Aston Hall Lane
Works description: Detail examination of underbridge from 08:00 – 16:00 using Ladders & hand tools.
Responsibility for works: Network Rail
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: KL438WDB1011M30C101018
A483
10 October — 11 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: Lane 1 . Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: A483 North and Southbound between A55 Junction 38 and Rough Hill Lane One Closure for Barrier Repairs
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 74643
A55 A55 Wb Pinfold Lane to Northop, Northop, Flintshire
11 October — 13 October
Delays possible Lane closure
Works location: A55, Junction 33A, Northop – Westbound Carriageway
Works description: Replacing Sign – Overnight Works between 20:00hrs 06:00hrs
Responsibility for works: Welsh Government
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PD501182401023692
Farm Road, Garden City, Flintshire
11 October — 16 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 76
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594640569
M56
10 October — 11 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
M56
11 October — 12 October
Delays possible Some carriageway incursion
Works location: M56 Westbound – lane 1 . Left Hard Shoulder Closed.Left Permanent Lane 1 Closed.
Works description: M56 Westbound Junction 15 – 16 lane 1 closure due to drainage works
Responsibility for works: Highways England
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: 75683
Brook Road, Shotton, Flintshire
11 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMEBR 41
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594606684
Cwrt Brenig, Buckley, Flintshire
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 21
Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594727248
Highfield Road, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPP OF 84 ON HIGHFIELD ROAD, CHESTER…
Works description: CHESTER NORTH 583662 – REMEDIAL WORKS – to clear Internal Defect Footway…
Responsibility for works: Openreach
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: BC006MU1WBAUNWIBWCDJRS01
Marnel Drive, Pentre, Flintshire
11 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 25
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594621182
Northop Road Junction to Vownog Newydd Junction, Soughton, Flintshire
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE GATE KEEPERS COTTAGE
Works description: Rebuild Fh Chamber
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594763106
Northway, Chester, Cheshire West and Chester
10 October — 09 November
Delays unlikely Traffic control (give & take)
Works location: Outside 1
Works description: Skip request
Responsibility for works: Cheshire West and Chester
Current status: Advanced planning
Works reference: UE051L-MAIN-00005237
Oakfield Road, Buckley, Flintshire
10 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 16
Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594734065
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 151
Works description: RENEW BOX DEFECT – SECTION 81
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594752521
Prince of Wales Avenue, Flint, Flintshire
11 October — 12 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 153
Works description: RENEW MANHOLE COVER & FRAME
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594752523
Upper Aston Hall Lane, Hawarden, Flintshire
11 October — 16 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OUTSIDE NUMBER 27
Works description: INSTALL HOUSEHOLD METER
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594662861
Woodcroft, Burntwood, Flintshire
10 October — 13 October
Delays unlikely Some carriageway incursion
Works location: OPPOSITE NUMBER 11
Works description: RENEW FRAME & COVER OF STOP TAP
Responsibility for works: WELSH WATER
Current status: Planned work about to start
Works reference: PE12594763319
Start DateEnd DateLocationTraffic CatType Of WorkRoute Number
Start Date:
03/09		End Date:
23/11		Location:
Welsh Road, Garden City, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
New Service Connection		Route Number:
Start Date:
01/10		End Date:
23/11		Location:
Chester Road, Flint		Traffic Cat:
One Way		Type Of Work:
Carriageway maintenance		Route Number:
A548
Start Date:
02/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
Brynford Road, Pentre Halkyn, Holywell, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Reinstatement works		Route Number:
Start Date:
05/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
Sealand Road, Sealand, Flintshire		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
07/10		End Date:
09/10		Location:
High Street, Mold, UK		Traffic Cat:
Stop and Go		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
10/10		Location:
Fourth Avenue, Sealand, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Permanent Reinstatement		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
12/10		Location:
Wrexham Road, Hope, Wrexham, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
Start Date:
08/10		End Date:
11/10		Location:
Village Road from Wepre Lane Jct to Smithy Lane Jct, Northop Hall		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (2 Way)		Type Of Work:
Lay new service		Route Number:
B5125
Start Date:
10/10		End Date:
12/10		Location:
Brynford Road, Brynford		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Carriageway repairs		Route Number:
B5121
Start Date:
11/10		End Date:
15/10		Location:
Blackbrook, Sychdyn		Traffic Cat:
Road Closure		Type Of Work:
Install New Water Connection		Route Number:
Start Date:
12/10		End Date:
15/10		Location:
Wepre Lane, Connah's Quay, Deeside, UK		Traffic Cat:
Temporary Traffic Lights (4 Way)		Type Of Work:
Renew defective cover and Frame		Route Number:

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
