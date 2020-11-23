Updated: Police appeal for witnesses after a cyclist seriously injured on Saturday night in Gwernaffield

Updated: North Wales Police has launched and appeal for witnesses after a cyclist was seriously injured on Saturday night.

Officers were contacted by the Wrexham Maelor Hospital during the early hours of yesterday morning who informed them that a cyclist had been taken there after coming off his bike at Gwernaffield near Mold.

The cyclist has since been transferred to hospital in Stoke with life threatening injuries.

Senior Investigating Officer Sergeant Raymond Williams of the Roads Policing Unit is appealing for witnesses. He said: “We are appealing to anybody who may have seen a cyclist travelling late at night from the direction of the Crown Public House in Pantymwyn towards Gwernaffield to contact us.





“Equally anybody who may have been travelling in the area and who may have dash cam is also asked to contact us in order to assist with the investigation.”

Anybody with information is asked to contact officers at the Roads Policing Unit on 101 or via the live web chat quoting reference number 20000709204.

The incident took place at 11.30 pm on Saturday night at Bwlch Y Ddeufryn Road Near Gwernaffield.

