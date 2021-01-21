UPDATED: Latest road closures in Flintshire following flooding

A number of roads remain closed in Flintshire after heavy rain from Storm Christoph caused flooding across the region.

In an update at at 12.54pm Flintshire council said the following roads remain closed due to flooding:

Update: The following roads are currently closed:

A548 Coast Road – Mostyn





A548 – Flint to Bagillt (westbound only) by shell garage

A548 Ffynnongroyw – RTA

A5118 Chester Road – Padeswood

A541 Wrexham Road Llong to Pontblyddyn

Manor Road, Hawarden

Ffordd Las Cymau (Land Slide)

Higher Kinnerton Road

These additional roads have been closed:

Kelsterton Lane, Connah’s Quay

Bridge Inn, Sandycroft to Manor Lane, Hawarden

The sections of roads below have now been reopened:

A548 Coast Road – Tan Llan

A5104 – Broughton

Rhewl Fawr Road (Penyffordd, Holywell)

High Street, Bagillt

A55 Off slip Northop

Bretton Road (Traffic lights)

Thanks to Dave for the photo of Main Road in Broughton taken on Wednesday afternoon.