UPDATED: Latest road closures in Flintshire following flooding
A number of roads remain closed in Flintshire after heavy rain from Storm Christoph caused flooding across the region.
In an update at at 12.54pm Flintshire council said the following roads remain closed due to flooding:
A548 Coast Road – Mostyn
A548 – Flint to Bagillt (westbound only) by shell garage
A548 Ffynnongroyw – RTA
A5118 Chester Road – Padeswood
A541 Wrexham Road Llong to Pontblyddyn
Manor Road, Hawarden
Ffordd Las Cymau (Land Slide)
Higher Kinnerton Road
These additional roads have been closed:
Kelsterton Lane, Connah’s Quay
Bridge Inn, Sandycroft to Manor Lane, Hawarden
The sections of roads below have now been reopened:
A548 Coast Road – Tan Llan
A5104 – Broughton
Rhewl Fawr Road (Penyffordd, Holywell)
High Street, Bagillt
A55 Off slip Northop
Bretton Road (Traffic lights)
Thanks to Dave for the photo of Main Road in Broughton taken on Wednesday afternoon.
