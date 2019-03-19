Up to 1000 litres of red diesel discovered polluting Balderton Brook in Saltney

Natural Resources Wales (NRW) has said up to 1000 litres of red diesel is polluting Balderton Brook in Saltney.

NRW says it has taken samples and is trying to establish the exact amount of red diesel in the brook.

It doesn’t expect the fuel to have “a significant impact on wildlife and water quality.”

[Photo: NRW]

Balderton Brook runs beneath the A483 and A55 through to Saltney and out into the River Dee.

Labels on water sample bottles state they came from an “oil-contaminated ditch taken from near Boundary Lane Bridge.”

The brook runs close to Boundary Lane which is currently closed due to a large sinkhole which appeared recently, Welsh Water closed the road while work to repair leaks on the sewer network tok place.

Twelve months ago a large amount of oil was released into the same brook, it was thought to have come from over the border in England.

We have asked NRW for further comment.