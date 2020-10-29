Union plea to public not to take frustrations out on ‘hard working shop workers’ over non essential item ban

A union has called on the public to treat shop workers with respect and not take out frustrations on them over the ban on “non essential” item sales.

Usdaw – which represent workers in the retail industry – said it welcomed the Welsh government’s revised guidance on what is and isn’t classed as an “essential item.”

The union said the new guidance provides “greater clarity on the steps retailers can take to implement the rules, the types of products that can be sold and how retailers should manage exceptional requests for items not included on the list.”

The Welsh Government, business representative groups, Trade Unions and essential retailers have been working closely together over recent days on the implementation of Welsh Government regulations introduced to minimise the sale of non-essential items during the 17 day firebreak lockdown.





First minister Mark Drakeford said the ban on the sale of non essential items in supermarkets was to create a, “level the playing field with small and high street stores and minimise the amount of time that people spend out of their homes during this two week period.”

But the Welsh government said it does not currently ”share a common vision” with retailers for how best the ban should be implemented.

A government spokesperson said: “We are all agreed on the need for a system that protects retail staff, is easy for customers and staff to understand and adhere to, and helps to reduce the amount of time people spend in store during the firebreak.”