“UK’s future relationship with EU crucial for Wales’ aerospace industry” saus First Minister on visit to Airbus in Broughton

Published: Thursday, Jan 30th, 2020
The shape of the UK’s future relationship with the EU will be crucial for Wales’ aerospace industry, the First Minister said as he visited Airbus.

Speaking as the UK prepares to leave the EU, Mark Drakeford today reaffirmed the Welsh Government’s longstanding commitment to its partnership with Airbus during a visit to the Broughton plant with Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates.

Airbus employs more than 6,000 people at its Broughton site and £500m is spent every year in the Welsh supply chain with more than 100 direct suppliers.

First Minister Mark Drakeford said: “I welcome Airbus’ commitment to working with the Welsh government to secure the future of its British wing plants and to identify opportunities for expansion in the future

When the UK officially leaves the EU tomorrow, our future economic relationship with the EU will not be settled. We are only at the beginning of the next phase of the negotiations.

What is crucial now for Airbus, and other employers, businesses and industries is the shape of our future relationship with the EU.

“The forthcoming negotiations will be vitally important to Wales. I repeat my calls that Wales, together with the other devolved administrations, must be fully involved in this process. Only we will stand up for Wales.

We want the best possible access for all businesses in Wales to the EU so they can trade freely with no barriers or extra costs.”

Economy and North Wales Minister Ken Skates said: “Airbus is a magnet company in North Wales. Its impact and influence extends far beyond this site here in Broughton.

“We will continue to support Airbus and the aerospace industry, which is such a key part of the Welsh economy.

“I am pleased to see that Airbus will continue to be in a strong position and I look forward to our continued co-operation on exciting developments for North Wales, including the £20m Advanced Manufacturing Research Centre opened last year in Broughton.”

