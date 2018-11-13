UK’s first foundation degree dedicated to Offender Management launched at Coleg Cambria

Coleg Cambria has launched the UK’s first foundation degree dedicated to Offender Management.

In partnership with the University of Chester’s Institute of Policing, the two-year qualification could lead to careers in the criminal justice arena, including the prison service.

Successful students are also given the opportunity to progress onto a third year to obtain a degree in Policing, Law and Investigation at the University.

Modules include Restorative Justice, Effective Decision Making, Investigative Interviewing, Community Engagement and Partnership Working, Leading and Managing People, and Accountability, Value and Ethics.

Yvette Jackson Monk, Programme Leader and Lecturer in Public Services, said the unique programme offers flexibility to those already in employment and has already proven popular with people looking for a career in the sector.

“At present those working as prison officers or police have no requirement to have a formal degree or relevant qualification, but that is set to change,” said Yvette, who served for 30 years with North Wales Police.

“This foundation degree gives them a valuable insight and hands-on experience which will give them the best chance of going on to secure a job in their chosen field.

“We are working alongside partners across North Wales, including HMP Berwyn in Wrexham, and forming new relationships that will lead to further opportunities for students to work in the sector.

“This is the first course of its kind in the country and we are excited to see how it develops over the course of the year, in line with the increasing demand for qualified staff in the criminal justice arena.”

Among the range of careers open to those graduating from the foundation degree are roles within the UK Border Force, the Probation Service and private sector investigative services.



Course materials are to be delivered through a combination of lectures, seminars, interactive tutorials, role play and workshops, and visiting speakers will add to the variety of presentation. Modules are assessed through a combination of reports, essay projects, assessed role play and observed presentations.

Coleg Cambria has unveiled a raft of new higher education programmes having almost doubled its HE intake from 230 students in 2016/17, to 400 in 2018/19.

New Director of HE Jackie Doodson says key partnerships with universities including Chester, Aberystwyth, Wrexham Glyndwr and Swansea have attracted cohorts to a portfolio of 21 degree-level programmes, including Offender Management, Criminal and Social Justice.

“Not everyone is able to go away to university. Coleg Cambria offers the chance to study for a University degree whilst staying in this region, with all the financial benefits that brings,” said Mrs Doodson.

(Jackie Doodson)

“The courses we deliver meet local employment demand, they are all vocational and tailored to meet industry and employer needs, which gives our students the best chance of a career in their chosen field on graduating.

“All of the courses have a work placement element and some of the students are already employed, so the flexibility of studying at Cambria is a big plus for them.”

For more information, visit www.cambria.ac.uk

Photograph: Yvette Jackson Monk and daughter Alix Dacz, a Coleg Cambria graduate who now works as a paramedic in the region.