UK wide transport review must address £2.4bn underinvestment in Welsh rail says Minister

The Welsh Government Transport Minister has said the recently announced ‘Union Connectivity Review’ should be used as an opportunity to “put right” the UK Government’s neglect of Welsh railways.

The Union Connectivity Review was launched by the UK Government to explore ways to improve connectivity between Wales, England, Scotland and Northern Ireland.

Ken Skates has previously made clear that the review must respect the current devolution settlement and not stray into matters which are the responsibility of the Welsh Government.

The Welsh Government has said that under current spending plans, a conservative estimate of the underfunding of Welsh railways from 2001-2029 is £2.4bn, and this figure could be as high as £5.1bn.





A document setting out the calculations has been published today. Another report which outlines how investment would benefit for north and south Wales mainlines (as part of Metro systems) has also been published.

Last week Llwybr Newydd was published, a new draft transport strategy pledging a major reduction in carbon emissions from the Welsh transport sector.

It included a new sustainable transport hierarchy that would prioritise public transport over roads.

The need to get more people out of cars and onto buses, trains and sustainable forms of travel is a key driver of the Welsh Government’s vision for transport.

Ken Skates, Minister for Economy, Transport and North Wales, said: