UK wide PPE plan welcomed by Welsh Government

The UK is aiming to get its act together with the supply of vital personal protective equipment (PPE) to those on the frontline fighting the coronavirus outbreak

It’s two months since the first COVID-19 cases were identified in the UK, a point at which Chief Medical Officers told the nations governments to “plan for all eventualities.”

Yesterday, Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock unveiled a ‘3-strand’ PPE plan to “get the right kit to our frontline heroes.”

As part of the plan, a full, 24/7 military operation is now underway to deal with the demand for PPE and a new national supply and logistics network has been “created from scratch.”

A new website, developed with the help of the military, is being rolled out “in the coming weeks” to improve distribution and will enable NHS and community care providers in England to order critical PPE, no mention of Wales in the government PR.

And, a new PPE hub will provide easy access to all the (UK) government’s guidance on PPE in one place, “a one-stop shop people can visit to understand what PPE they need.”

[Matt Hancock]

Mr Hancock’s Welsh counterpart, Vaughan Gething welcomed the new plan, he said: “It makes sense the four UK nations work together on procurement of PPE rather than compete against each other.”

Matt Hancock said yesterday: “I will stop at nothing to protect those on the frontline who are fighting this virus.

Our heroic health and care staff are working around the clock and my absolute priority is to support them. Our new online ordering tool for PPE is supported by a 24/7national supply and logistics network.

There is a herculean effort behind the scenes, supported by the military, to get the right kit to our frontline heroes.

These new supply chains, matched with a call to arms for more businesses and organisations to join this national effort, will help save lives.

The “3-strand plan” provides clear guidance on who needs PPE and when they need it, to “ensure those who need it can get it at the right time and set out action to secure enough PPE to last through the crisis.”

[Vaughan Gething]

Mr Gething said the Welsh government was already working with businesses to manufacture more PPE.

“I have been overwhelmed by the swift and generous response from companies to help.

We have been working hard to get PPE to frontline health and social care staff – so far we have distributed more than 8m extra pieces of PPE from our pandemic stocks, over and above the usual supplies, which are held by the NHS.

We are also working with military planners to refine our distribution plans in Wales.

New guidance on PPE has been developed for health and social care staff – it is really important this is followed and PPE is used in line with the guidance.

Every piece of PPE kit used unnecessarily is a piece of kit which will not be available to a member of staff at risk.

Frontline NHS and social care staff are working hard, in difficult circumstances, to care for people with coronavirus. It is vital they can do their jobs safely and with confidence. We must make sure they have the equipment to do that.”

PPE shortage in Flintshire

Flintshire Council has launched an urgent appeal for PPE, a letter signed by Susie Lunt, senior manager of ‘integrated services, lead adults’ states:

“Urgent Request for PPE Donation – Protection for care workers – Facemasks, eye protection, aprons and gloves.”

“You will no doubt be aware through media coverage that there is a national shortage of PPE for health and social care workers.

Here in Flintshire alongside our partners in the NHS and other Local authority Areas.

We are reaching out to you as local businesses in the hope that you may be in a position to support us in our co-ordinated approach to increase PPE for the Health and Social Care sectors.

If your business stocks surgical masks, fluid resistant (type IIR) surgical masks, protective goggles or full face visors, disposable aprons and gloves – and you are in a position to donate them to care workers who are continuing to support our old and vulnerable residents. – we have arranged a drop off point at:-

NEWCES, Unit 3, Manor Road, Hawarden Business Park

Deeside CH5 3US Monday to Friday 10 00am to 2:30pm

If you are able to help – thank you for your support during this uncertain and unprecedented time.”