UK to hold minute’s silence to remember key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus crisis

Britain will fall silent at 11am today to remember those who have died during the coronavirus outbreak.

The RCN has joined forces with the Royal College of Midwives and UNISON – collectively representing more than a million NHS and public service staff – launched a campaign last week for the UK to hold a moment of reflection at 11am on Tuesday 28 April.

Today we’re marking International Workers’ Memorial Day as we ask you to join us at 11am in a minute’s silence to remember the health, care and other key workers who have lost their lives to #coronavirus. #IWMD20 #NeverForgotten pic.twitter.com/UOajUmzQSK — RCN Wales (@RCNWales) April 28, 2020

Government workers will be asked to take part and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is hoped others will participate nationwide.

The Prime Ministers official spokesman said: “We will be supporting the minute’s silence.

We will be asking everybody who works in the Government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well.”

The silence will coincide with International Workers’ Memorial Day.

It will allow the nation to pay respect to those whose work involved caring, saving lives, and keeping key services running and the rest of the country safe, while showing support for families who have lost a loved one.

Join us tomorrow at 11am in a minute’s silence to honour all the key and health workers who have lost their lives during the pandemic. Please help us to spread the word #IWMD20 #neverforgotten pic.twitter.com/P2MRn320l2 — The RCM (@MidwivesRCM) April 27, 2020

A Unison spokesperson said: