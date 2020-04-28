Deeside.com > News

Posted: Tue 28th Apr 2020

UK to hold minute’s silence to remember key workers who have lost their lives during the coronavirus crisis

Britain will fall silent at 11am today to remember those who have died during the coronavirus outbreak. 

The RCN has joined forces with the Royal College of Midwives and UNISON – collectively representing more than a million NHS and public service staff – launched a campaign last week for the UK to hold a moment of reflection at 11am on Tuesday 28 April.

Government workers will be asked to take part and the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said it is hoped others will participate nationwide.

The Prime Ministers official spokesman said: “We will be supporting the minute’s silence.

We will be asking everybody who works in the Government to take part and we would hope that others will take part nationwide as well.”

The silence will coincide with International Workers’ Memorial Day.

It will allow the nation to pay respect to those whose work involved caring, saving lives, and keeping key services running and the rest of the country safe, while showing support for families who have lost a loved one.

A Unison spokesperson said:

“On Tuesday 28th April it is International Workers Memorial Day, this event occurs every year to remember those who have died during the course of their work.
 
This year UNISON, along with other Trade Unions, the Labour party and many other organisations are asking that whatever you are doing, wherever you may be on Tuesday 28th April at 11am, you stop for 1 minute silence, to remember those who have lost their lives during this crisis.
 
They were mother, fathers, brothers, sisters ,aunts, uncles, sons and daughters, but the one thing they all had in common was that they were workers.”
 



