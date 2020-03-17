UK Government releases new guidance for households with possible COVID-19 infection

For those who are over 70, have an underlying health condition or are pregnant, they are strongly advised against these activities and to significantly limit face-to-face interaction with friends and family if possible.

The most important thing individuals can do to protect themselves remains washing their hands more often, for at least 20 seconds,with soap and water. Make sure you cough or sneeze into a tissue, put it in a bin and wash your hands.

On Monday, Boris Johnson has said without drastic action, cases of coronavirus could double every 5 or 6 days.

The PM said that everyone in the UK should now avoid “non-essential” travel and people should start working from home where they possible.

“We need people to start working from home where they possibly can. And you should avoid pubs, clubs, theatres and other such social venues.” he said.

Pregnant women, people over the age of 70 and those with certain health conditions should consider the advice “particularly important”, Mr Johnson said.

Health and Social Care Secretary Matt Hancock said:

“Coronavirus is the biggest public health crisis we have faced in a generation, and we will do whatever is necessary to protect our elderly and most vulnerable people and keep the public safe.

This is an unprecedented situation and it’s so important for each of us to rally together and do our bit to protect ourselves and each other, as well as our NHS, from this disease.

Washing hands regularly for 20 seconds or more remains the single most important thing each of us can do, but we now also need to ask everyone in a household to stay at home if anyone in their home shows symptoms.

Combating this virus will require a huge national effort. We must do all we can to save lives, protect the NHS and keep the most vulnerable people in our society safe.”