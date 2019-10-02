UK Government issues travel advice for Welsh fans travelling to Trnava for the Slovakia vs Wales

The UK Government has issued travel advice for Welsh fans travelling to Trnava for the Slovakia vs Wales UEFA EURO 2020 qualifying round match on Thursday 10 October.

Date: Thursday 10 October 2019

Venue: City Arena Stadium (Anton Malatinský Stadium), Trnava, Slovakia

Kick-off time: 7.45pm (local time)

As well as this advice, check out our travel advice for Slovakia.

Passports and insurance

you don’t need a visa to travel to Slovakia, but your passport will need to be valid for at least 6 months after entry

if you lose your passport, you’ll need to get an Emergency Travel Document from the British Embassy in Bratislava

take out comprehensive travel and medical insurance – your European Health Insurance Card (EHIC) will be valid only for urgent treatment

for more guidance please see our travel advice for Slovakia

Getting to/from the airport

By taxi

it takes 20 minutes to get from the airport to city centre of Bratislava (Slovakia’s capital) – there is no airport in Trnava. There are a variety of taxi options available in Bratislava including private hire, app-based and metered cabs

some visitors have reported being severely over-charged by local taxis

with private hire it’s best to negotiate a price before leaving – for a journey to one of the major hotels in central Bratislava expect to pay 15-20 EUR and make sure any taxi you take has a taxi sign or clear taxi branding on it

if taking a metered cab ensure the taxi meter is switched on

check that the taxi has working seatbelts

By bus

bus no. 61 links Bratislava airport with the city centre from the Main Railway Station (Hlavná železničná stanica), 05:00 am to 11:00 pm in peak times every 10 minutes (20 minutes outside the peak times)

bus no. 96 goes to the airport from the direction of Petržalka, Prokofievova

night line N61 provides direct connection between Bratislava Airport, Main bus station (Hlavná autobusová stanica) and Main railway station (Hlavná železničná stanica)

the trip from the airport to the city center usually lasts 30-40 min

one single ticket costs 0,90 € (60 minutes Mon-Fri, 90 minutes weekend) and the ticket has to be bought on the station in the automat and then validated in the bus

Getting to the Stadium: City Arena Trnava Stadium (also known as Anton Malatinský Stadium)

Bus

Special buses will be arranged for Welsh fans from Bratislava to Trnava around 02:00 pm on Thursday 10.10.2019 (organised by Welsh Football Association) departing from the city center and the Main bus station.

City Arena stadium is located right in Trnava’s city centre. It lies right on the southern edge of the historic town centre, a few hundred metres from the central square. The stadium itself is part of a larger new development including a shopping mall and cinema.

Address

Športová, 917 01 Trnava

The match

Where fans should enter the stadium

Welsh supporters will be seated in sectors 15,16,17 and 46,47,48 (Gates C and D) – see stadium plan. There will be no special leaving procedures – as the same gates (C and D) will be used to leave the stadium.

Entry procedures

Access to the stadium can be slow. Please use gates C and D to enter the stadium. Expect to be searched at least twice. To avoid last minute delays get to the stadium early. The stadium opens 2 hours before the kick-off.

Restrictions

In addition to items which would usually be prohibited in the UK, please note the following items that will also not be allowed to be taken into the stadium: flares, fireworks, alcohol, cans, glass, plastic bottles or containers, coins, lighters. Also, umbrellas are not allowed – please take your raincoat with you in case of bad weather. If you do bring any of these items they will be confiscated by the Slovak authorities.

Alcohol and smoking

Alcoholic beverages can be purchased in the stadium, but not brought in from outside. Smoking will not be allowed.

There are no Embassy offices in Trnava, the nearest is in Bratislava.

Address: Panská 16, 811 01 Bratislava, Slovakia

Local phone number: +421 2 5998 2000

International phone number: +44 20 7008 1500

Email: britishembassybratislava@fco.gov.uk

Opening hours:

Monday to Thursday: 8.30am-5pm (local time)

Friday: 8:30am-2am (local time)

Emergency services phone number in Slovakia: 112