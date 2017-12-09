UK first sees Holywell become a ‘Digital Town’

Shoppers in Holywell Town will be able to pay by card in more than 90% of the town’s independent High Street businesses thanks to the ‘Holywell Digital Town’ initiative, which launched on Friday.

The initiative is a collaboration between Holywell Town Council, local MP David Hanson, and payments technology firm Square which is headed up by Twitter co-founder and CEO Jack Dorsey.

The collaboration is the first of its kind in the UK and has been designed to help the Holywell embrace new technologies in the run up to the busy Christmas period.

With only one cashpoint left in town, people are carrying less and less cash around with them than ever before. The Digital Town project has come at just the right time and gives local businesses another way to make sure they can increase their takings – particularly in the run up to the busy festive season. Cllr. Ted Palmer, Chair of Town Centre Sub-Committee

Over the last six weeks, the initiative has equipped more than 50 local businesses with Square Readers so that they can accept credit and debit cards, many for the first time ever.

Shoppers are being encouraged shop locally in Holywell in coming weeks, starting with the Holywell Christmas Market which takes place in the town today, December 9th from 10am-2pm, where several sellers will be accepting card payments for the first time.

David Hanson MP for Delyn commented:

“Embracing new technologies is key to the growth of local communities. Holywell town centre has a vibrant independent business community but since the closure of several High Street banks, there’s fewer cash points around and less cash coming into the town.

We’ve been working with the payments technology company Square to get businesses set up to take cards quickly, easily and affordably, and are delighted that more than 90% of the town’s high street businesses are now accepting cards.”

On the back of Friday’s launch it was announced that three £1,000 ‘Digital Skills’ bursaries for business owners in the improve digital education in the region, will be funded by Square.

“I’m also excited to announce that Square have agreed to fund three new ‘Digital Skills’ bursaries for three Delyn businesses who want to improve their own digital skills in 2018, and look forward to seeing the entries we receive and the positive impact these will have going forwards.” Mr Hanson said.

Card payments

Square was set up in San Francisco in 2009 by Jack Dorsey and launched in the UK in March of this year.

Square makes it simple and affordable for businesses to take card payments using the Square Reader and app on their mobile phone or tablet.

It also provides them with real-time business analytics to help them run and grow their enterprise.

Sarah Harvey is the UK Lead for Square said:

“We know that shoppers across Wales are carrying less cash than ever before, and that is impacting the bottom lines of small businesses that rely solely on cash.

At Square we recently carried out a survey that showed 55% of people in Wales would be more more likely to shop locally if they knew businesses accepted cards – we’re pleased to be partnering with Holywell’s High Street to help local businesses make the most of that trend and maximise their takings in the run up to Christmas.”

Digital Skills Bursaries

Delyn business owners interested the bursary need to apply by the 31st January with 100 words on how they would spend the money to improve digital skills within their business.

It could be signing up to a course themselves, providing training for staff, launching a specific project, or purchasing a piece of technology.

The entries will be judged by a panel including David Hanson MP, Sarah Harvey, UK Lead for Square, and Rob Saunders, Managing Director of Holywell-based design and web agency Daydream Design.

The winning three entries will receive £1,000 to fund their project. Terms and Conditions apply.

To apply email DigitalBursaries@Squareup.com