Two people injured as explosions rock Tata steelworks in Port Talbot

Two people have been ‘slightly’ injured in a series of explosions at TATA Steelworks in Port Talbot during the early hours of this morning.

Emergency services were called to the scene at around 3.35am.

Residents living near the plant say they heard a number of large blasts and felt their homes shake as a result.

CCTV footage captures the huge explosion at TATA steelworks in Port Talbot this morning.

On Twitter Becky said: “Huge explosion and fireball just went off at Port Talbot steel works.”

@cenld tweeted: “Huge explosions just shook #PortTalbot Seems to be from the works. Hope it’s not as serious as it felt.”

Great time to live in port Talbot, giant steelworks explosion shaking the house for about 4 seconds, debris raining from the sky, shop alarms going off, helicopters now circling. Hope everyone is ok but doesn’t seem good pic.twitter.com/nD9b5pxIBD — Sam🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@SxmuelJxnes) April 26, 2019

@buff423 said: “There was just a big explosion from port Talbot steelworks that just shook the house, hoping no one was hurt.”

@MylessCampbell tweeted: “3 massive explosions just went off in Port Talbot.”

@SkyNews @BBCWales great to hear no serious injuries at port Talbot @TataCompanies if you’d heard the explosions you would have though major major incident emergency services still arriving but all now Under control pic.twitter.com/yLMWtkXBc4 — The Hog father (@bigbangnix) April 26, 2019

Tata Steel Europe confirmed there were no serious injuries and all fires are out, an update on social media states:

“We can confirm two of our employees were slightly injured when there was a spillage of liquid iron while it was travelling to the steel plant. All fires have now been extinguished.

“The Port Talbot site has now been re-opened to works traffic and we are assessing any potential damage.”

A full investigation has begun.”

0400 Attended large series of explosions at @TataSteelEurope #PortTalbot. Tata has now confirmed there are no serious injuries and all employees have been accounted for. All fires now under control. Excellent multi agency response from @swpolice @SWFireandRescue @SWPPortTalbot — NPAS St Athan (@NPAS_StAthan) April 26, 2019

South Wales Police said:

“We are currently in attendance with emergency service colleagues from fire and rescue and the ambulance service at an incident at Tata Steelworks, Port Talbot.

We received numerous calls at around 3.35am reporting an explosion.

At this time we believe there are just two casualties with minor injuries.

This incident is ongoing at the moment and emergency services are at the scene investigating. We are asking people to avoid this area at this time. We will update further as more information is available.”

Steel products from Port Talbot are sent to Tata steelworks in Shotton for finishing and coating works.

Image: Damian Healey