Two people arrested after Connah’s Quay raid nets ‘substantial quantity’ of Class A drugs and cash

Published: Thursday, May 30th, 2019
Officers from North Flintshire police team carried out a raid on a Connah’s Quay property and seized a large quantity of Class A drugs and cash.  

Two people were arrested during the raid for alleged drug offences. 

A North Flintshire police spokesperson said:

“We’re aware we haven’t put an update on around our work with drugs in a while, so hopefully it was worth the wait.

Officers executed a search warrant at a Connah’s Quay address and recovered a substantial quantity of suspected Class A drugs as well as over a thousand pounds in cash.

Two people were arrested and as a result of further enquiries we now have recovered even more drugs,

We won’t say where from, but it is true that every Kinder Egg contains a surprise! One man remains in custody.

We appreciate all the support you give us in tackling drug dealing and its associated crime. You can always PM (send a message on Facebook) us information on here to tell us where we should look next!”

If you have information about any suspected drug dealing or suspicious activity in your area, you can pass on concerns to North Flintshire Police Team via their Facebook page.

You can call the police 101 number or report via the force website follow this link.

You can also report issues anonymously to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or use our non-traceable online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.

 

Spotted something? Got a story? Send a Facebook Message | A direct message on Twitter | Email News@Deeside.com  
