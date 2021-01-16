Two multi-million pound care facilities set to open in Flintshire in near future

Two multi-million pound care facilities are set to open in Flintshire in the near future.

Almost £9m has been invested into a 32-bed extension at Marleyfield House care home in Buckley to boost the number of residential places Flintshire Council has available.

The expansion will also provide additional beds to be used by Betsi Cadwaladr University Health Board for patients who are ready to be discharged from hospital but are unable to return home yet.

Work on the project is expected to be completed in May, with new residents set to move into the facility in June.





Meanwhile, Flintshire’s fourth extra care scheme in Holywell is due to open imminently.

The £8.5m Plas yr Ywen extra care scheme, located on the former Ysgol Perth y Terfyn site, will offer 55 apartments for people aged 50 and over who have care needs.

In a progress report to councillors, Neil Ayling the local authority’s chief officer for social services, said both projects would deliver a number of benefits for residents.

In relation to the Buckley home, he said: “The home and the operational model within will have a great positive impact on residents and the wider community.

“There will also be a positive impact on acute hospital settings which will be able to discharge individuals who no longer require acute clinical input but would benefit from a period of assessment and rehabilitation in an environment that will actively support these aims.

“The risks associated with admitting residents imposed by the Covid-19 pandemic will be closely monitored as the build progresses and a comprehensive risk analysis will be put in place to minimise risk of infection when additional beds are open for use in June 2021.

“Workmen on site are adhering strictly to safety and sterilisation protocols on site, following closely the legislation implement by Welsh Government, ensuring social distancing and mask wearing to minimise risk of infection between workmen and the risk of infection to the home.”

Social services staff are working with the region’s health board to develop a model of care for the site.

Additional care staff will be recruited to cater for the new residents at the home.

Regarding the Holywell scheme, the council has worked with Wales and West Housing Association to launch the new facility.

It will offer residents the opportunity to live independently whilst having the support of an on-site care team.

Mr Ayling said: “Construction of the £8.5m extra care scheme commenced in 2018 with its local building partner Anwyl.

“Work has progressed well, with slight delays encountered as a result of Covid-19 pandemic and the nationwide lockdowns.

“The scheme will follow the successful housing with care model, with an onsite care and support team and a range of facilities that promote independent living.

“Replicating Llys Jasmine and Llys Raddington, Plas yr Ywen will have seven apartments on its memory floor to specially support individuals living with dementia or memory loss.”

The progress reports will be discussed at a meeting of the authority’s social and health care scrutiny committee on Thursday, January 21.

Liam Randall – Local Democracy Reporter (more here).