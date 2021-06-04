Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 4th Jun 2021

Two men arrested following standoff in Buckley this morning

Police have arrested two men for alleged burglary offences following an incident in Buckley this morning.

The arrests were made after a standoff with officers in the Hillsview Road area.

A heavy police presence was spotted in the area which included armed response officers and a dog unit.

At the time, the public was asked not to approach the area and those living close to some flats on Hillsview Road were asked to remain indoors.

In a statement North Wales police said:

“This morning officers were dealing with an incident at Hillsview, Buckley, in which the community would have seen an increased police presence in the area.”

“Local officers and firearms officers were in attendance at an incident at a property which has now concluded and two men have been arrested for burglary offences.”

“This was an isolated incident and there is no need for further concern for the public.”

“We would like to thank the public for their assistance and patience during the incident this morning.”

Police continue to appeal for any witnesses or anyone with information to get in touch.

Contact North Wales Police via the live web chat Live chat | North Wales Police or via 101 quoting reference z078536.

Information can also be reported online to Crimestoppers anonymously via https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or by calling 0800 555 111.

