Two lucky Airbus employees to get pro cycle race experience

Published: Wednesday, Sep 4th, 2019
Two lucky Airbus employees will be following in the tyre tracks of the professionals in the Wirral stage of the Tour of Britain next week.

Steven Tideswell and Andy Baines won the chance to take part in a VIP ‘Ride Out’ around 30km of the 174km fifth stage of Britain’s most prestigious cycle race, complete with route-tracking technology and support vehicles.

Airbus is sponsoring the stage alongside Wirral Council and part of the race will pass close to the company’s site in Broughton, Flintshire, before the riders take a sharp left turn at what has been coined ‘Airbus Corner’ and head into Cheshire.

Visiting the Airbus Broughton site this week to meet with employees were pro cyclist Andy Tennant and team manager Tim Elverson, from the Canyon DHB p/b Bloor Homes team, who gave an insight into what it was like to work within a professional cycling team ahead of a big race like the Tour of Britain.

Steven, a Technical Inspector at Airbus, said: “It was fascinating to learn just how much training and preparation is needed to race at this level. I’m really looking forward to taking part in the Ride Out next Wednesday and experiencing the atmosphere as we take in parts of the stage.”

Senior Stress Engineer Andy added: “I am a keen amateur cyclist so it will be a real thrill following the professionals as they take on this stage of the Tour of Britain.”

The Wirral Stage of the OVO Energy Tour of Britain takes place on Wednesday, 11 September, starting at Birkenhead Park at 11am.

The Ride Out starts from the same location at 11.15am. The stage is sponsored by Airbus, Wirral Council, Cambrian Way, Mott McDonald and Amey Consulting. Full route information can be found at https://www.tourofbritain.co.uk/stages/stage-five/

 

