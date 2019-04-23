Two kids found in footwell as police report A55 driver for having 10 people in car

Officers from North Wales Roads Police stopped to assist the driver of a broken down Ford S-Max on the A55 at Rhuallt on Sunday and found two children in the footwell of the vehicle.

Ten people were in the car in total police have said, they were ‘safeguarded’ until alternative transport was found.

A spokesperson for North Wales Roads Police said:

“A driver has been reported after she was found to be carrying 10 people in a car yesterday (Sunday).

The Ford S-Max had broken down on the A55 at Rhuallt shortly before 5pm and when officers arrived two young children were found in the footwell behind the driver and passenger seats.

All passengers safeguarded until alternative transport was arranged.

Driver reported and will now be dealt with. We don’t need to point out how dangerous this was – unbelievable.”