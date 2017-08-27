Two chances to see the Red Arrows over Flintshire this Bank Holiday Weekend

The world famous Red Arrows will arrive at Hawarden Airport this afternoon, Sunday August 27 ahead of their display at Rhyl Airshow.

The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will arrive, hopefully in formation at Hawarden airport at around 3.09pm.

Upon arrival at Hawarden, the distinctive Hawk T1 jets will be refueled ready for a 5.18pm departure to Rhyl.

The team will fly in formation towards Chester and over Cheshire, before flying past Overton at 5.25, two minutes later they will fly east of Ruthin and onto Rhyl for the 5.30 display.