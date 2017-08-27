Two chances to see the Red Arrows over Flintshire this Bank Holiday Weekend

The world famous Red Arrows will arrive at Hawarden Airport this afternoon, Sunday August 27 ahead of their display at Rhyl Airshow.
The Royal Air Force aerobatic team will arrive, hopefully in formation at Hawarden airport at around 3.09pm.
Upon arrival at Hawarden, the distinctive Hawk T1 jets will be refueled ready for a 5.18pm departure to Rhyl.
The team will fly in formation towards Chester and over Cheshire, before flying past Overton at 5.25, two minutes later they will fly east of Ruthin and onto Rhyl for the 5.30 display.
Following their spectacular routine which will last around 20 minutes, the Red Arrows will head back towards Hawarden over Flintshire via Trelogan, Holywell and along the Deeside strip landing back at the airport at 5.54pm.
The published route takes the jets directly over Connah’s Quay and Shotton as they head into Hawarden Airport however, there is no guarantee they will follow the exact route as published.
The team will rest up overnight ready for 11.13am departure from Hawarden on Bank Holiday Monday, this time thier route will take them over Flint, out over the sea at Prestatyn and back around over Rhyl heading for a fly past their Cilcain Show fly at 11.21am.
The Red Arrows will then head south for further displays on Monday.
Timings on the day will be weather dependent as always.