Two arrested on suspicion of theft after “mobile pharmacy” found in car boot

South Flintshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of theft on Thursday after finding what they described as a “mobile pharmacy” in the boot of the suspects car.

The arrests were made following a tip-off from colleagues in Merseyside.

Around 80 packets of Nurofen painkillers, two dozen bottles of Calpol and a large number of Cavonia cough medicine bottles were amongst the haul recovered by police.

PC Dean from South Flintshire Police said:

“Great vehicle stop today in Mold after info received from Merseyside Police.

Two men are currently in custody after being found with a mobile pharmacy in their boot.

They weren’t complaining of any headaches or sore throats though…. ”