Two arrested on suspicion of theft after “mobile pharmacy” found in car boot

Published: Friday, Jul 12th, 2019
South Flintshire Police arrested two men on suspicion of theft on Thursday after finding what they described as a “mobile pharmacy” in the boot of the suspects car.

The arrests were made following a tip-off from colleagues in Merseyside.

Around 80 packets of Nurofen painkillers, two dozen bottles of Calpol and a large number of Cavonia cough medicine bottles were amongst the haul recovered by police.

PC Dean from South Flintshire Police said:

“Great vehicle stop today in Mold after info received from Merseyside Police.

Two men are currently in custody after being found with a mobile pharmacy in their boot.

They weren’t complaining of any headaches or sore throats though…. ”

