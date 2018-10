Two men have been arrested following a break in at a garage in Holywell overnight.

Officers were alerted just before 3am today to an incident at a premises in Holway Road, Holywell.

A 23 year old local man and a 22 year old man from Merseyside have been arrested.

Police have appealed to anyone with with information to get in touch.

Contact North Wales POlice via the live chat facilty: https://www.north-wales.police.uk/contact/live-chat-support quoting reference W151801