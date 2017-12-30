Two air ambulances attend medical emergency in Sandycroft

Update;

Both Air Ambulances have took off from Sandycroft at around 12.30pm after spending over an hour 20 minutes on the ground, one has flown in the direction of Liverpool landing at Alder Hey hospital.

From earlier;

Two Air Ambulance have landed close to Chester Road in Sandycroft, the distinctive helicopters landed just after 11am.

Courtney who sent us the picture said the two air ambulances have landed close to the Gallaghers car garage, an ambulance is also parked on the road.

Traffic looks to be fairly slow in the area but there are no reports accidents.

Paul told us there appears to be an ambulance attending one of the houses just off Chester Road.