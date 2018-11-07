Tributes paid to Carl Sargeant who died a year ago today

Tributes are being paid today to Carl Sargeant one year on from his tragic and untimely death.

Deputy leader of Flintshire County Council and close friend Bernie Attridge said this morning: “A year today I lost my mate, it still doesn’t feel real that he was taken from us. Never forgotten”

Assembly Members will meet in private today to mark the death of the former Labour minister.

The Alyn and Deeside AM was found dead at his home in Connah’s Quay on November 7 2017 – four days after he lost his cabinet job in the Welsh Government.

At the time First Minister Carwyn Jones said he had ‘no alternative’ but to sack Mr Sargeant following allegations made about his conduct.

An independent QC-led inquiry into the first ministers actions leading up to Mr Sargeant’s death was launched.

Mr Jones later announced he was to step down at the end of this year.

Following Carl’s death his son Jack was elected as AM for Alyn and Deeside at a by-election held on 6 February.

Friends, family and former colleagues have been paying tribute and remembering Carl Sargeant this morning.

We have pulled together some of the tributes posted on twitter, the social media network Carl used with great skill to promote those causes he fought hard for.

A year has passed since we lost our local AM, resident, friend and mentor. Finding the right words to pay respect to the inspirational character he was – and remains to be – is almost impossible. Suffice to say our thoughts are with Carl's family and friends today and every day. — Connah's Quay TC (@ConnahsQuayTC) November 7, 2018

Today marks one year since the untimely passing of Carl Sargeant who is sorely missed by all @AssemblyWales. The quest for answers continues but my thoughts today as ever go to @JackSargeantAM and the Sargeant family. — Andrew RT Davies (@AndrewRTDavies) November 7, 2018

We lost Sarge a year ago today. Never forgotten. The memories will endure. Love to @JackSargeantAM and family. pic.twitter.com/xnpm9ciXuL — Leighton Andrews (@LeightonAndrews) November 7, 2018

A year today I lost my mate, it still doesn’t feel real that he was taken from us. Never forgotten 💔😭😭 pic.twitter.com/9d7QoBGhZe — @BernieAttridge (@bernieattridge) November 7, 2018

A year ago today, in the worst way possible, we lost our dear friend and colleague, Carl Sargeant. My love and thoughts with @JackSargeantAM and the rest of Carl’s family today. RIP Comrade x pic.twitter.com/Abm0fSaYVH — Dawn Bowden AM (@Dawn_Bowden) November 7, 2018

Miss this lovely man and his smile so much every day. #ripboss #foreverinourhearts pic.twitter.com/ATI1B8B1sv — Laura Edwards (@LauraDatgan) November 7, 2018

Remembering Carl Sargeant today. @JackSargeantAM and family are in my thoughts x — Bethan Sayed AM/AC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@bethanjenkins) November 7, 2018

Today we remember our colleague Carl Sargeant and my thoughts are with @JackSargeantAM and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/6Xi5REKTiD — Elin Jones (@ElinCeredigion) November 7, 2018

