Travel to and from Wales to English Tiers 1 and 2 set to be allowed from Friday 6pm – Tier 3 off limits

New regulations have been published by Welsh Government which detail the forthcoming travel rules for Wales.

The official announcement is due from Cardiff Bay later today, however the formal regulation document has been published detailing the new rules that will come into force from at 6.00 p.m. on Friday 4th December.

The regulations make the law change for the hospitality closures from Friday evening, along with the usual range of tweaks the documents have regularly provided.



The above section details the changes to Part 2 section 9 that covers “Restriction on travel to and from Wales” in the current regulations:

“No person living outside Wales may enter or remain in Wales without a reasonable excuse” becomes “No person living in a restricted UK area may enter or remain in Wales without a reasonable excuse.”

“No person living in Wales may leave Wales without a reasonable excuse” becomes “No person living in Wales may leave Wales for the purposes of entering or remaining in a restricted UK area without a reasonable excuse”

The new item 6 is added in full as detailed in the above image.

A restricted UK area is defined as a Tier 3 area in England, or Level 3 or 4 area in Scotland, with the previous blanket ban now being specific to just the higher tier areas of England and Scotland.

As a result access to Tier 1 and Tier 2 areas in England are effectively no longer covered by the regulations.

Tier 3 areas of England are banned from Wales without a reasonable excuse.

The below map via ElectionMaps.UK shows the current English tier system in place, with all bordering areas to North Wales being Tier 2.



For those looking to visit nearby Tier 2 areas, these are the rules from UK Government on what Tier 2 means.

(Top pic: Police patrolling the border on the A494 earlier this year)