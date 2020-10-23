Deeside.com > News

Posted: Fri 23rd Oct 2020

Updated: Fri 23rd Oct

Transport for Wales reinforces Welsh Government’s ‘essential travel only’ over ‘fire break’ lockdown period

Transport for Wales is reinforcing the Welsh Government’s message to the public prior to the national ‘firebreak’ lockdown, urging people to only make essential journeys.

The Welsh Government is introducing new ‘firebreak’ restrictions to help reduce the spread of Covid-19 from 6pm today until Monday 9 November.

During this period there will also be restrictions on all travel in Wales and people should only travel if their journey is essential.

TfW is advising public transport users that if they do need to travel, then to regularly check timetables as there will be reduced rail services.


However, rail services from Wales to England or those operated by TfW in England will not change.

TfW is also asking rail customers who need to make an essential journey between Wales and England to remember that different guidance is in place in the different countries within the UK, and this must be followed.

James Price, Transport for Wales CEO said;

“The safety of our customers and colleagues is our top priority at Transport for Wales and we fully support Welsh Government in their restrictions to help reduce the spread of Covid-19.

“During the restriction period, public transport will be for essential travel only and we’ll be running fewer services.”

More information can be found here.



